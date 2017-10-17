FREE NEWSLETTER
RHOA Cast Doesn’t Want To Film With NeNe Leakes After The Rape Joke Drama

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/17/2017
8.3K Views
RHOA Cast Doesn't Want To Film With NeNe Leakes After The Rape Joke DramaSource: bet.com

It really looks like the damage has been done and NeNe Leakes is about to lose another gig after she made a rape joke at a comedy show in California earlier this month. She has since apologized, but her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta can’t forgive and forget.

 

I'm ready

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

After her controversial remark, other stars of the Bravo series reportedly refuse to film with her.

‘Kim [Zolciak] refuses to film with NeNe any further, so producers scrapped the all cast scene planned for last week,’ an insider told Radar Online.

The so-called insider adds, ‘Porsha [Williams] is refusing to film with NeNe and is siding with Kim. Sheree [Whitfield] is also siding with Kim.’

Previously, the same site reported that producers were in talks about firing NeNe.

An insider said the network ‘can’t stand by her statement’ and thus are ‘having a meeting with producers to discuss her future.’

‘There will be a punishment and they are determining what it will be’ the source claimed, adding that ‘there’s been so much backlash and co-stars say she’s gone too far and they want her gone.’

The insider continued saying that, ‘By tomorrow there should be some repercussion from a leave of absence to being fired. They are filming now and would have to figure out how it will play out.’

Sources also said that there had been talks about bringing Phaedra Parks back or hiring a new person.

 

Mrs Leakes to you

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

NeNe landed in hot water after telling a female heckler at a comedy show, ‘I hope he rape yo’ a** tonight when he take you home, b***h. And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, b***h.’

She later apologized, stating, ‘I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend.’

NeNe was also fired by Xscape from hosting the group’s reunion tour which took place on October 12.

6 Comments

Renee
10/17/2017 at 3:01 pm
Reply

NeNe, u’re hilarious to me Girl. LMAO……. U’re in the lime light & like it or not, your words are gonna speak volumes. Your famous quote, “I’m Rich B**ch”. Well if u wanna to stay that way then watch what comes outta that mouth.


Neo
10/17/2017 at 11:31 am
Reply

I blame RHOA for this BS! They made this monster. Had her thinking she’s advice everyone else!!! She thinks that she can go around saying whatever she wants without any repercussions. Well, Big Bird finally put her big a** foot in her mouth! 😂 Haha… What real woman, wishes for another woman to be raped? That’s crazy to me! NeNe Leakes is a SICK individual who is a narcissistic psychopath! Karma may not have a name, but it definitely has an address!!! So now that she’s been exposed for the true monster she really is… Maybe she can crawl back into the black hole she came out of and sit her a** down, and be humble!!! #OldPlasticBtch


Tj
10/17/2017 at 9:48 am
Reply

Here we go again….What?? These silly ladies (Kim- especially being very racist….all the ladies shouldn’t film w/her….I digress😶😶;
Sheree & Porsche….really)!! Give a DAMN break like they don’t make no Damn mistakes


Tina Wilson
10/17/2017 at 7:45 am
Reply

What a crock of sh**, siting here listening to him for ten minutes about his struggles, and how many jobs his eider haf, get yo the got damn point. I think he got a blessing because I don’t believe in luck, and he paid other people to say they won GTFOH


Gloria C
10/17/2017 at 7:44 am
Reply

Hit the road Jack….and doncha come back no mo no mo! Bye Wig!


Sylvia Bagley Gmail.com
10/17/2017 at 6:51 am
Reply

Nene it’s time to tone it down. But I love you girl ur my favorite housewife along with Kandi. Some things u can’t say.But I forgive you you will make the show.i will not watch if ur not on.keep praying.


