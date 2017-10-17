RHOA Cast Doesn’t Want To Film With NeNe Leakes After The Rape Joke Drama

It really looks like the damage has been done and NeNe Leakes is about to lose another gig after she made a rape joke at a comedy show in California earlier this month. She has since apologized, but her co-stars from The Real Housewives of Atlanta can’t forgive and forget.

After her controversial remark, other stars of the Bravo series reportedly refuse to film with her.

‘Kim [Zolciak] refuses to film with NeNe any further, so producers scrapped the all cast scene planned for last week,’ an insider told Radar Online.

The so-called insider adds, ‘Porsha [Williams] is refusing to film with NeNe and is siding with Kim. Sheree [Whitfield] is also siding with Kim.’

Previously, the same site reported that producers were in talks about firing NeNe.

An insider said the network ‘can’t stand by her statement’ and thus are ‘having a meeting with producers to discuss her future.’

‘There will be a punishment and they are determining what it will be’ the source claimed, adding that ‘there’s been so much backlash and co-stars say she’s gone too far and they want her gone.’

The insider continued saying that, ‘By tomorrow there should be some repercussion from a leave of absence to being fired. They are filming now and would have to figure out how it will play out.’

Sources also said that there had been talks about bringing Phaedra Parks back or hiring a new person.

NeNe landed in hot water after telling a female heckler at a comedy show, ‘I hope he rape yo’ a** tonight when he take you home, b***h. And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, b***h.’

She later apologized, stating, ‘I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend.’

NeNe was also fired by Xscape from hosting the group’s reunion tour which took place on October 12.