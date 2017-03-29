RHNY Star Jules Wainstein Slammed By Her Estranged Husband In Court!

According to reports, Jules Wainstein‘s former husband accused her of hiding assets during a court hearing.

However, as it turns out, that is not the only allegation against the Real Housewives of New York star!

During the hearing, Michael’s lawyer accused her of giving their children Jagger and Rio, non-kosher food!

“Jagger is telling my client he’s being fed clams. The home had been blessed by Rabbis to be kosher.”

Furthermore, even though Michael has apparently paid all of his taxes and child support, the electricity at the house where Jules and the children live is still cut off.

The lawyer explained that just a week prior to the hearing, the man paid her $12,000 and she’s also had $25,000 from the car sale.

Despite the fact that she had the money to deal with the bills, two days later the electricity got cut off. “He did contact Con Ed and worked out a payment plan,” the attorney added.

The lawyer also slammed Jules for wasting the money on her luxurious lifestyle, by buying expensive things off of Amazon, Zappos and other online stores instead of playing the electricity bill.

Meanwhile, Michael has not been focusing on buying things for himself at all and instead he has even borrowed money from his parents in order to make ends meet.

Michael and his legal team asked Jules to help pay off the family debt.

“We order the defendant to contribute to marital expenses,” Michael’s lawyer said.

“I have nothing from the defendant in her own taxes. She refuses to comply. She has earned income in the last two years, but nothing from her.”

In addition, Michael requested that the judge lowers his child support payments from $10,000 to $2,500 per month.

The couple filed for a divorce last summer after being married for 8 years.