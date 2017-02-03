RHNY Star Jules Wainstein Dating Again amid Divorce

Jules Wainstein has gotten over her failed marriage already! According to reports, the Real Housewives of New York City star has started to date again despite the nasty divorce battle between her and former husband Michael. She is definitely wasting no time!

“I’m going on dates,” Jules said in her podcast Josh’s Family Jules. “Last month I was like don’t not come near me, if you come near me how dare you, I’m not ready. After the New Year I was like, why not?”

Jules, whose husband filed for a divorce in July of last year, has confessed that she has already gone on two dates.

“We did dinner,” she shared, sounding excited to start anew with someone else. “This person I was comfortable with because I knew him before.”

Although she “would never say anything bad” about her dates, she certainly dissed her former husband without any problems.

“I never knew I would be into physical bodies,” she said. “I was into short guys!”

Jules Wainstein has been battling Michael in court for a while. In January, Michael was attacked for failing to pay tuition for their children, utilities, Uber, nanny and weekly groceries for the months of September and October.

Jules is currently facing eviction as well, as Michael is behind $71,000 in rent for the floors Jules and their two children Jagger, 7, and Rio, 5, reside on in their Manhattan apartment.

“I came home with my children and was shocked to find an eviction notice,” her eviction complaint response read.

“I was advised by Petitioner, I am not the tenant of record. Upon information and belief, Michael, my estranged husband, is the tenant of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement.”

What do you think about Jules dating again so soon? Do you think it’s a good idea to start a new relationship while still battling her estranged husband in court?