Reza Aslan Slammed For Engaging In Cannibalism With Sect On New CNN Series

Reza Aslan has recently horrified and shocked everybody when after meeting with a cannibalistic sect he also engaged in their human eating practices.

Advertisement

The religious scholar has obviously been criticized a lot because he ate cooked human brain alongside the Aghoris of India in order to spice up his CNN show.

His new show is going to have six episodes and it is called Believer.

In a teaser for the upcoming “spiritual adventure series” the man was shown consuming part of a human brain and people were immediately outraged!

Aghoris are a Hindu sect that worships Shiva, the God of Destruction.

The controversial religious group has been known for not only eating human flesh but also drinking urine from human skulls and covering their bodies in human ashes.

The host was not afraid to join the group in order to make the show more shocking and so he ate brain tissue! Furthermore, he even teased the show on Facebook by posting:

“Want to know what a dead guy’s brain tastes like? Charcoal. It was burnt to a crisp! #Believer”

His bravery however was not appreciated by the critics who accused Aslan of painting the Hindu faith in a bad light when in fact they oppose Aghoris’ cannibalistic practices.

One of the most prominent critics was Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of U.S. Congress.

Furthermore, even Trump’s Hindu advisor Shalabh Kumar had something to say about the immoral actions of the host.

“I am very disturbed that CNN is using its power and influence to increase people’s misunderstanding and fear of Hinduis,” wrote Gabbarad.

“I condemn @rezaaslan, CNN for airing Believer with fiction. Disgusting attack on Hindus for supporting @POTUS @stephenkbannon @newtgingrich,” tweeted Kumar.

— Shalabh Kumar (@iamshalabhkumar) March 5, 2017

Advertisement

“Most Hindus are vegetarians and uphold non-violence. We are very disappointed. In a charged environment, a show like this can create a perception about Indian Americans which could make them more vulnerable to further attacks,” said Sanjay Puri, chairman of the U.S. India Political Action Committee in an official statement regarding the wrong portrayal of Hindus.