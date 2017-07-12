Revenge Is Sweet! Kylie Jenner ‘Thrilled’ After Kris Orders The Kardashians To Cut Blac Chyna Off Completely!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is happy Blac Chyna is out of the picture, says insider. Now, the young Jenner is no longer forced to keep up with her nemesis.

After the former stripper was granted a temporary restraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, a source close to the famous family revealed momager Kris Jenner ordered the entire clan to cut Chyna off and block her on everything.

‘Kris told all of her kids that communication with Chyna from this point forward is forbidden and that she will handle all communication with her from this point forward. Kylie is thrilled! She’s loving the fact that Chyna is finally banned because now she gets to tell everyone, ‘I told you so!’’

As fans of the popular reality show may already know, after Chyna gave birth to Rob’s baby daughter Dream, Kylie was forced to play nice despite their previous feud.

But after Chyna went on Good Morning America to blast Rob for posting nude photos of her on social media last week, this is no longer the case.

In addition, according to the same source, no one from the Kardashian clan is even allowed to mention Blac Chyna’s name inside the household anymore.

It is safe to say that Kylie couldn’t be happier about that!

Finally, her arch-nemesis is out of her life, and she doesn’t have to pretend to like her anymore either!

Do you think Kylie will start shading her half-brother’s baby mama once again?