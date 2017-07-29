FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian Gabourey Sidibe Caitriona Balfe blake shelton ben affleck amal clooney bernice burgos carmelo anthony angelina jolie Kate Beckinsale blac chyna Jasmine Washington la la anthony kelly ripa nene leakes Nas t.i. khloe kardashian brad pitt bella hadid tristan thompson porsha williams drake
Home » Entertainment

Revenge Body! ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Danielle Mullins To Join ‘From Not To Hot?’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/29/2017
2
3.7K Views
2


danielle mullins mohamed jbaliSource: radaronline.com

Will Danielle join From Not to Hot? As fans of 90 Day Fiance may already be aware, Danielle Mullins has already gotten revenge on her former husband Mohamed Jbali by moving on with another man following their bitter divorce. However, it looks like the woman is not stopping there!

90 Day Fiance teased she is going to join another reality TV show – is it the weight loss program, From Not to Hot?

While on the podcast Bring Me Your Touch, Danielle Mullins revealed that she would be starting a new journey after signing on with the same representative as From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon!

‘I do not know if we will be back for another season because she has another show in mind for me. She has some big plans for me,’ the star said about her new rep.

However, despite the fans’ speculations, the rep stated that appearing on From Not to Hot is just a rumor for now but that the woman will certainly be part of a new show.

When asked about whether or not she would be interested in appearing on the weight loss TV show, Mullins answered ‘sure.’

During her time on the series, Mama June managed to lose nearly 300 pounds through gastric sleeve surgery, intense dieting and exercise.

On March 22, Mullins and Jbali were granted their divorce.

In an attempt to get the man deported, Danielle initially asked for an annulment, claiming he used her for a green card.

‘I am submitting evidence to immigration because I feel he used me for a green card. I am going to do what I can to get him deported,’ she said back in February.

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Mullins revealed she has been dating someone new but that he is not going to appear on the show as he doesn’t like the drama.

‘That part of my life is private. I am protecting him at all costs,’ the reality star added.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Mullins appear on From Not to Hot?

Post Views: 3,659

Read more about 90 day fiance danielle mullins from not to hot mohamed jbali

Advertisement

You may also like
Sugar Bear Has A Meltdown And Tries To Lunge At Step-Daughter Despite Denying Being Abusive
04/15/2017
Is Mama June Already Gaining All The Weight Back?
04/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Janny
07/30/2017 at 5:27 pm
Reply

I can barely stand Danielle. All she does is whine and cry and she just stalks Mohammed. He may be wrong, who knows, but she needs to just let him go and move on. Her whining drives me nuts.


Chloe
07/29/2017 at 5:32 pm
Reply

First, until I see a new boyfriend, I don’t believe there is one. Danielle uses this as a way to convince everyone she is over Mohamed. She will be over Mohamed when she gets rid of his last name, stops stalking him and keeping track of who he is seeing/sleeping with and isn’t giving the TV cameras the “ugly cry” every time she has to face the fact that Mohamed is through with her for good.

Second, the new TV show…dumb idea! Danielle, reality TV has not been good to you. You aren’t doing yourself or your family any favors by continuing to allow people to humiliate you and embarrass your family. Go back to school and pursue a career that you enjoy and where you can excel. You are circling the drain at the moment…come back to reality and take this opportunity to keep from going down it!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *