Entertainment

Revenge Body! ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Danielle Mullins To Join ‘From Not To Hot?’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/29/2017
danielle mullins mohamed jbaliSource: radaronline.com

Will Danielle join From Not to Hot? As fans of 90 Day Fiance may already be aware, Danielle Mullins has already gotten revenge on her former husband Mohamed Jbali by moving on with another man following their bitter divorce. However, it looks like the woman is not stopping there!

90 Day Fiance teased she is going to join another reality TV show – is it the weight loss program, From Not to Hot?

While on the podcast Bring Me Your Touch, Danielle Mullins revealed that she would be starting a new journey after signing on with the same representative as From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon!

‘I do not know if we will be back for another season because she has another show in mind for me. She has some big plans for me,’ the star said about her new rep.

However, despite the fans’ speculations, the rep stated that appearing on From Not to Hot is just a rumor for now but that the woman will certainly be part of a new show.

When asked about whether or not she would be interested in appearing on the weight loss TV show, Mullins answered ‘sure.’

During her time on the series, Mama June managed to lose nearly 300 pounds through gastric sleeve surgery, intense dieting and exercise.

On March 22, Mullins and Jbali were granted their divorce.

In an attempt to get the man deported, Danielle initially asked for an annulment, claiming he used her for a green card.

‘I am submitting evidence to immigration because I feel he used me for a green card. I am going to do what I can to get him deported,’ she said back in February.

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Mullins revealed she has been dating someone new but that he is not going to appear on the show as he doesn’t like the drama.

‘That part of my life is private. I am protecting him at all costs,’ the reality star added.

Would you like to see Mullins appear on From Not to Hot?

