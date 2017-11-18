Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr., the civil rights activist, has revealed he has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 76-year-old pastor and politician who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr., released a press statement via Twitter announcing the diagnosis to the public. After discussing his commitment to service, Rev. Jackson explained that his health had been deteriorating for the past three years and he had avoided going to the doctor. He didn’t want to interrupt his work and service but finally decided that it was time to finally get checked out. Upon doing so, he was given the Parkison’s disease diagnosis.

Reverend Jackson discussed how his father had also acquired the disease. Though he is familiar with the ravaging effects Parkinson’s may have, he is not giving up or losing hope. Rev. Jackson is taking a practical and spiritual approach to his health and well-being.

He stated he will make necessary lifestyle changes in an attempt to slow down the progression of the disease. Though Rev. Jackson is already experiencing physical complications from Parkinson’s he is committed to treatment in order to retain as much health as possible.

You may read Rev. Jesse Jackson’s statement below.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT to my friends and supporters on my health and the future. pic.twitter.com/JkuDNpxkix — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) November 17, 2017

Rev. Jesse Jackson has the right attitude as he battles this disease. He continues to trust in God and has thanked his family for their love, courage, and support. He has also asked for the public to pray for him.

The public has responded with an outpouring of love, concern, and compassion. Hundreds of people have left comments on Rev. Jackson’s original post announcing his diagnosis.

Many people have told Jackson they are praying for him on a daily basis. Others are reminding him that he’s already won numerous battles in life, therefore he will win this one as well.

Not only are people praying for Jesse Jackson, but they are encouraging him that with modern-day treatments he has a much better chance at beating the disease than ever before. Some have even suggested that Rev. Jackson check into medical marijuana as it has been shown to be an effective treatment.

May God bless you through these challenging times thank you for being out front outspoken for Civil Rights , your activism will not be forgotten 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mu6p4Kob6x — THATMACGUY (@Gary_Aka_Mac) November 18, 2017

Advertisement

What was your reaction to hearing the news that Rev. Jesse Jackson has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease? Will you be praying for him?