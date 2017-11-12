Report Says Ruby Rose Weighs 97 Pounds And Fans Are Freaking Out Worried She Has Anorexia

The Daily Mail reported that the magazine NW has stated Ruby Rose’s weight has dropped to a mere 44kg or 97 pounds and her fans are freaking out. Ruby Rose is a model and actress who stands 5’7. Though normal or healthy weights vary, most health experts recommend a weight between 121 and 158 pounds for a woman of that height.

If the reports are true, and many of her fans believe they are, Ruby Rose may be underweight enough to experience health problems. Some are also concerned she might have Anorexia Nervosa.

Fans are flocking to the beauty’s social media accounts to discuss their health fears. Other media outlets are using side by side comparison photos to show that Ruby has lost a significant amount of weight over the years.

Ruby Rose is currently dating Jessica Origliasso of the group The Veronicas. Some who are concerned about Ruby’s health are leaving comments saying they’ve noticed she’s lost weight since she and Jessica began dating.

Here are a few of Ruby Rose’s photos on Instagram that have fans leaving remarks stating they are fearful for her health and encouraging her to see a healthcare provider.

We’re living in a time where people are very sensitive to body shaming. With the easy ability to share photos, everyone can quickly assess someone else’s body, pick it apart, and then make it the subject of discussion.

With Ruby Rose; however, this might be a bit different than body shaming. Fans are genuinely concerned due to her physical appearance in photos that she his posting and sharing.

These aren’t photoshopped photos being used for memes that are spreading across the Internet. These are photos Ruby Rose is sharing of herself and in the majority of them, you can clearly see her ribs, spine, and collarbone jutting out.

The NW report is only giving fans more reasons to worry that Ruby is losing too much weight and may not be aware of it.

What do you think of the photos and the report? Do you think fans commenting that they are worried Ruby Rose might be suffering from Anorexia is a form of body shaming? Or do you think if fans have a genuine health concern they should bring it up?