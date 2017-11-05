Report Says Harvey Weinstein Believes He’s A Martyr For Social Change

A report by Page Six states that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is secretly telling friends he is a martyr for social change. His representative has denied the report but still many are questioning its validity. Does Harvey Weinstein have a savior complex as he continues to state sexual contact with more than 80 women who’ve accused him of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, and rape was consensual? Though his reps have denied the claim, many on social media believe it is true and think that it shows a deeper look into Weinstein’s character and personality.

Though the report is shocking and offensive, some found it remarkable that Weinstein would still have friends at this point. The allegations of his predatory behavior reportedly date back to the seventies throughout at least 2010, with the possibility of more recent incidents.

There is the possibility that Weinstein will face criminal charges related to the allegations Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta who says Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. The incidents fall within the statute of limitations and open Weinstein up to possible prosecution.

One of the main issues and complaints about the report is if Weinstein really does believe he is being martyred for social injustice, he is making himself a martyr for his victims.

Actress Asia Argento, who was interviewed in Ronan Farrow’s groundbreaking and explosive report that broke the Weinstein scandal, has compiled a list of eighty-two women who allege Weinstein victimized them. She shared the list on her Twitter page.

Asia Argento has also accused Weinstein of rape.

For Harvey Weinstein to be a martyr for social change, or to bring awareness to Hollywood’s culture of abuse of power, gender inequality, and sexual harassment would make him a champion for the victims. The very thought is stirring anger and contempt with many across social media networks.

With more than eighty women challenging Weinstein’s claims that they had consensual relationships with him, and a profile of a serial predator emerging as multiple women are sharing stories with similar details, not many are expressing a belief in Weinstein’s innocence, let alone view him as an agent of social change.

