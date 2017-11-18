Rep Reveals David Cassidy Is Now In Critical Condition Following Organ Failure

According to new reports, David Cassidy is currently in critical condition. The Partridge Family star was apparently rushed to the hospital earlier in the week, and he is still there, receiving medical attention. One rep to the man told us that ‘His organs are failing,’ and that ‘He’s currently conscious and surrounded by family.’

The 67-year-old has been struggling with dementia for the past couple of years.

Despite the fact that the artist kept his illness under wraps for a while, he decided to announce it after some footage that showed him struggling to remember song lyrics was posted.

Back in February, he opened up about his diagnosis during an interview with Dr. Phil.

Cassidy then talked about his fears after his own mother passed away in 2012 because of Alzheimer’s-related dementia.

‘[I fear being] in a place my mother was the last two years of her life, where I’d completely disappear. I would just be a burden to caretakers and could not walk, could not talk, could not sing or play. That is kind of my greatest fear,’ he confessed.