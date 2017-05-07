Remy Ma’s Husband Papoose Slams Baby Mama Rumor In Epic Way – Is Nicki Minaj Still Laughing?

Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose, is angry and he is expressing it on Instagram. Last week an unnamed woman came out and revealed that Papoose was her baby daddy.

Talking to a well-known website, the woman said she had an affair with Papoose while Ma was behind bars and it led to the birth of a little girl who is now three years old.

The mother claimed that Papoose has refused to take responsibility for the child and she has decided to expose him for being a deadbeat dad.

Sources claimed that Ma, who has a habit of bragging about her perfect marriage, was furious about the rumor.

It was also revealed that Ma’s nemesis, Nicki Minaj, found the situation hilarious because the couple once mocked her split from ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Last night, Papoose decided it was time to slam the woman who had accused him of impregnating her in a very forceful manner.

He wrote: “Sad, sad, sad what some people will do for attention/followers these days. Everybody told me not to entertain this BS because the lie is so ridiculous and NOBODY believes it but I dislike liars/fakes, so I gotta do it. Shout out to the fake blogger who STARTED this lie along with the female in this picture. Peace 2 the innocent child. SMH. I’m not sure who paid y’all to do this but return their money cause it didn’t work. Hope y’all enjoyed y’all 5 seconds of fame cause I’m putting this lie to rest tonight. Come back to my page in 1 hour. I keep telling y’all haters #blacklove is INVINCIBLE.”

He added: “For now I’m gonna let MJ talk to y’all cause he said it better than me #blacklove.”

Fans of Ma are saying that Minaj is the one who paid the woman to spread the rumor as a form of revenge for the diss tracks.