Remy Ma Wants Jay-Z To Hear A Specific Song On Her New Album – Check Out The Interview!

Remy Ma is working on her new album called 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is set for an early 2018 release. And it seems that there is one specific song on the album she really wants JAY-Z to hear.

Remy has recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, and here she discussed various topics. She also addressed the lingering questions about her issues with Nicki Minaj.

The beef between these two rappers has seemed to cool off in the last few months. But it might be time to eliminate it altogether.

Rumors began to fly just a few weeks ago saying that Remy and Lil’ Kim would be collaborating on a Nicki diss song. The song, which was called Wake Me Up has since dropped, and Remy denies it is aimed at Nicki.

‘I don’t understand how many times I have to tell people,’ Remy told Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

‘All of you in here have known me for years. I have no problem [saying someone’s name]. I’m so over that. I’m past that. I’m in a good space. I feel like everything that happened…everything happens for a reason. What I’m doing right now is what the record is. It’s a dope record. I think Kim is an icon.’

Kim also recently denied the song was a diss for Nicki. Later, when discussing how she sees her competition, she also confessed that she wants to be accepted by those who are known for their lyrics.

She was referring to Hov in particular who she thinks will be impressed by a track off her new album.

FAN APPRECIATION💋 Thank you @illb_bad2ya #wakeup #remyma #lilkim @remyma @lilkimthequeenbee #7w6s A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:24am PST

‘I don’t sit around and focus on females when I make music,’ Remy said.

‘I make music because I want it just to be great overall. I want the Hovs to hear it. I tell people all the time there’s this one record that I got on my album; I can not wait until it comes out so I can see Jay when it comes out and go, ‘So what did you think about that? What did you think? Kinda nice, right?’

‘I want the Kendricks and the J. Coles and the Ems of the industry to be like, ‘Yo shorty’s nice, she went in!’ That’s how I think. I won’t be sitting around here worrying about what one particular sex is doing,’ she concluded.