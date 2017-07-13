Remy Ma Upset With 2 Chainz Over Nicki Minaj Collaboration

Remy Ma, Papoose, and 2 Chainz were friends before the epic Nicki Minaj feud that seems to be never ending. In a new interview, the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” rapper reveals that the relationship may be on the rocks.

On the track titled “Realize” that’s aimed at her new sworn enemy, Minaj raps: “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record but I broke the Aretha record”

For Nicki to accuse Remy’s husband of ghostwriting her diss record heard around the world is a huge deal. Especially because Minaj has been accused of having the hits of her career be written by her ex and “Love and Hip Hop” cast member, Safaree Samuels.

2 Chainz explains that he originally only asked Nicki for a hook and she sent back that and more. He couldn’t pass that opportunity up or ask her to filter her art so of course, the rapper used the verse on the song.

He also said that the move didn’t sit well with Remy Ma. When he saw the couple he knew that they would be upset about the situation.

2 Chainz added that Papoose greeted him normally, but Remy did not. She reportedly said that she didn’t like what he did.

Although the “SHether” musician may be mad at 2 Chainz for working with Nicki Minaj, they have been buddies for years and won’t let that get in the way of the friendship.

Meanwhile, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” is making quite a buzz since its release less than a month ago.

Other than having award winning artists on the album, 2 Chainz created a genius marketing campaign by opening a pink trap house that became a must-see for the past two weeks.

The brightly colored home wasn’t just an Instagram-worthy attraction, the rapper installed a nail salon and an HIV testing center in it when it was in Atlanta before it was shut down. 2 Chainz has definitely earned the praise that he has been receiving regardless of the petty drama.