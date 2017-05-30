Remy Ma Turns 37 And Papoose Shared Something Really Sweet

“All the Way Up” rapper Remy Ma turned 37 on Tuesday and her husband, Papoose, 39, took to social media to shower her with sweet words.

The “Hold the City Down” singer uploaded a video in which the happy couple is seen singing Keke Wyatt’s “Nothing in This World,” an R&B/soul duet with Avant that was released in 2001 via the Soul Sista album.

Papoose really hit a home run with the caption he used for the clip; it read: “Happy #born day to my best friend, wife, partner, Queen, Other half!!!!! Thanks for saying yes 🙏🏾 Your born day is 5/30 mine 3/05 no coincidence 😎 #itwasmeanttobe You are 1 of a kind!!!!!! #havefuntogether #blacklove.”

This is a nice gesture for a couple that has gone through a lot in the past few months.

Ma put out a diss song called “ShETHER,” which went after the reigning queen in the hip-hop game, Nicki Minaj.

It was a brutal move that left the emperor with no clothes. Minaj tried to fight back with “No Frauds,” but the intensity was not the same.

Ma thought she could ride this train to bring her back on top of the charts as a solo artist.

However, a label dispute over the sample that was used for the track made it impossible for her to perform it everywhere.

Papoose then had to face a cheating allegation, and Ma convinced herself that Minaj was the one behind the scandal.

An insider said at the time: “Remy Ma has no idea who this woman is, but she thinks Nicki Minaj could be behind the whole thing. She would not put it past Nicki to mastermind something like this, just to try and break Remy and Papoose up.”

Advertisement

Whoever came up with cheating scandal scheme apparently failed because the twosome looks strong as ever.