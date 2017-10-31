Remy Ma Teams Up With Lil Kim For The Nicki Minaj Diss Song Called ‘Wake Me Up’

After she signed a multi-million deal with Columbia Records, Remy Ma is teaming up with Lil’ Kim for a track entitled Wake Me Up.

Remy posted on Twitter on October 30 the cover art for the song.

The rapper poses near a metallic sports car, and she is placing her hand on the car’s door.

An insider told TMZ that Remy Ma and Lil Kim already filmed a music video for the track last week in the Bronx and that the song would contain shade-filled lyrics against Nicki Minaj.

‘That crown I’m gon take that s**t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that s**t/ I heard that he lay that d**k. You let them fillet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?’

It’s entirely possible that Remy specifically takes a shot at Nicki’s relationship with Nas.

Nicki previously announced that she’s dating Nas less than five months after her dramatic split with Meek Mill.

Wake Me Up will be Remy’s third diss track against Nicki. She previously unveiled a six-minute diss track entitled ‘shETHER’ on February 27.

The song, which caused an uproar on the internet, starts off as Remy curses Nicki.

‘You wore a pink diamond chicken wing chain/ You had a leopard beehive on your head/ F**k Nicki Minaj!/ Are you forgetting that I pressed you before, b***h?/ F**k Nicki Minaj!’ she rhymes.

Remi then dropped another diss track called Another One, which has been deleted since then.

Still slammingNicki, Remy also tells her that she’s waiting for her response. ‘Waited for days, ma, where you been?/ I came here in the ‘rari playing Lil’ Kim,’ she raps.

Nicki finally responded to the diss tracks on March 10 through her song called No Frauds, which features Drake and Lil Wayne.

In the track, Nicki calls Remy out by saying that she shoots a friend over a rap. ‘Heard your p***y on ‘Yuck,’ I guess you needed a pap/ What type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rap.’