FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nicki minaj beyonce travis scott justin bieber michael jackson selena gomez the weeknd azealia banks Chrisette Michele rihanna janet jackson joe alwyn cardi b ed sheeran 50 cent demi lovato kanye west iggy azalea tamar braxton blake shelton kelly clarkson r. kelly fergie
Home » Music

Remy Ma Teams Up With Lil Kim For The Nicki Minaj Diss Song Called ‘Wake Me Up’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/31/2017
1
713 Views
0


Remy Ma Teams Up With Lil Kim For The Nicki Minaj Diss Song Called 'Wake Me Up'Source: bet.com

After she signed a multi-million deal with Columbia Records, Remy Ma is teaming up with Lil’ Kim for a track entitled Wake Me Up.

Remy posted on Twitter on October 30 the cover art for the song.

 

The rapper poses near a metallic sports car, and she is placing her hand on the car’s door.

An insider told TMZ that Remy Ma and Lil Kim already filmed a music video for the track last week in the Bronx and that the song would contain shade-filled lyrics against Nicki Minaj.

‘That crown I’m gon take that s**t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that s**t/ I heard that he lay that d**k. You let them fillet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?’

It’s entirely possible that Remy specifically takes a shot at Nicki’s relationship with Nas.

Nicki previously announced that she’s dating Nas less than five months after her dramatic split with Meek Mill.

Wake Me Up will be Remy’s third diss track against Nicki. She previously unveiled a six-minute diss track entitled ‘shETHER’ on February 27.

The song, which caused an uproar on the internet, starts off as Remy curses Nicki.

 

Shorty mad pritty 😍✅

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

‘You wore a pink diamond chicken wing chain/ You had a leopard beehive on your head/ F**k Nicki Minaj!/ Are you forgetting that I pressed you before, b***h?/ F**k Nicki Minaj!’ she rhymes.

Remi then dropped another diss track called Another One, which has been deleted since then.

Still slammingNicki, Remy also tells her that she’s waiting for her response. ‘Waited for days, ma, where you been?/ I came here in the ‘rari playing Lil’ Kim,’ she raps.

Nicki finally responded to the diss tracks on March 10 through her song called No Frauds, which features Drake and Lil Wayne.

Advertisement

In the track, Nicki calls Remy out by saying that she shoots a friend over a rap. ‘Heard your p***y on ‘Yuck,’ I guess you needed a pap/ What type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rap.’

Post Views: 713

Read more about nicki minaj remy ma lil kim

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyonce And Jay Z Dress Up As Lil’ Kim And Notorious BIG For Kelly Rowland’s Halloween Party – Check Out The Pics!
10/30/2017
Azealia Banks Mocks Cardi B For Her Collab With Migos & Nicki Minaj; She Thinks That Cardi Is A ‘Crumb’
10/29/2017
A Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Collab Is Here: They Rap Together On The New Migos Single ‘Motor Sport’
10/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Diane
10/31/2017 at 9:08 am
Reply

Don’t get me wrong i love Remy ma but she’s doing to much thats starting to make me not like her! Like Dam you talk about black love and women empowerment but you keep trying to go against Nicki Minaj why it’s not her fault that you were locked up! But keep saying your coming for your spot but didn’t Cardi B just take your spot #1 on billboards but your not trying to attack her and put a diss record for her so what is your true beef with Nicki for real!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *