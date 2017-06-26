Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj In Speech After Winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist At BET Awards

Remy Ma is angry, and she is not going to take it anymore. The 37-year-old mother of one is coming for her nemesis, Nicki Minaj.

After dominating the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category at the BET Awards for seven years in a row, Minaj lost the coveted prize on Sunday.

Remy is the one who broke the winning streak, and she was not very gracious in her speech.

The “All the Way Up” rapper slammed Minaj for being a liar and presented herself as the new queen of hip-hop music.

Minaj, 34, skipped the BET Awards this year as she gets ready to perform at the 2017 NBA Awards on Monday.

Remy did not care for all of this and blasted her in her speech and explained: “Y’all bitches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

Papoose’s wife’s big win was a shock for viewers on social media, and many people accused BET of giving the awards to Remy to keep the feud going and for all those involved to make more money.

Minaj had a great year with a lot of songs doing well on the charts. It was not the same for Remy, and it seems that BET wanted to reward her diss song, “ShETHER,” which was excellent.

Minaj had preempted Remy’s win by listing her accomplishments on Instagram.

A source close to the “Moment 4 Life” singer shared that she did not want to waste time with Remy, so she decided not to show up.

The insider said: “Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level. Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. And besides, she is a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards scheduled for Money. She has little time to attend the BETs and honestly feels like the show is beneath her too.”

Remy’s fans had a lot of fun online after the awards show at the expense of the “Bang Bang” singer.

They believe it is the turning point in the game and that Remy is determined to take Minaj down from the throne.

It is clear that Minaj is not going to give up without a fight, so expect her response to come out very soon.