Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj Again: She Quotes Cardi B’s Lyrics To Show Off A Designer Outfit

It’s not a secret anymore that Remy Ma’s glowing anywhere she is going. During the last few months, she has been putting her waist on display, and her fans and more people have been watching her closely.

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

There are also tons of rumors and haters who are claiming that she is bleaching her skin.

Regardless of their opinion, Remy Ma is here to stay, and she has a message for everyone while using Cardi B’s words: ‘I’m back b*****s, I don’t wanna hear that I’m acting different…’

Remy Ma wrote these lyrics from Motorsport as a caption while she was striking a few poses on glass stairs.

She was proudly wearing a $1,760 Philipp Plein denim dress. She paired this lovely gown with red Schutz boots.

She wore red lips clutch’ from her own retail boutique called Conceited.

It’s very likely that everyone got her message. She is conceited, and she probably has her reasons.

Remy Ma also filmed a holiday special edition for Good Day New York together with her husband Papoose while she was wearing the same fantastic outfit.

Just recently, Azealia Banks has sparked a feud with Remy Ma. Remy’s remarks about the status of female rap and hip-hop women were said during an interview with Ebro in the Morning.

‘When I came home [from jail] it was nothing. It was tumbleweeds blowing through as far as female artists in rap are concerned,’ stated Remy.

Azealia felt offended by these words, and she posted a message on her Instagram account in which she was slamming Remy. She called her ‘a confused Nicki Minaj stan.’