Remy Ma, Jada Pinkett Smith, And Zonnique Pullins Shine On Red Carpet At 2017 BET Awards

Celebrities including Remy Ma and Zonnique Pullins stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards.

The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Zonnique, famous for starring in T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, picked a blue and white suit that showed off her impressive physique.

The artist finished the look with ocean blue strappy shoes and had her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders.

Getty

As for Remy Ma, she dazzled in a shimmering silver and blue dress.

Talking to a reporter on the red carpet, Ma went after her nemesis, Nicki Minaj.

She said: “I lift up and destroy. I explain it to people by saying: Anybody can go and demo a building. You hook up the dynamite, come through with the wrecking ball, and knock the building down. But it takes a special type of individual to go and build a building. You have to write the blueprint; you have to lay the foundation. You have to make sure it can withstand the elements. Everybody cannot do both.”

Getty

Blac Chyna made a remarkable entrance in a sheer jumpsuit with long sleeves that revealed her envious curves.

The 29-year-old TV personality rocked a platinum blonde bob and no jewelry.

Jada Pinkett Smith opted for a gold dress.

Dascha Polanco from Orange Is the New Black looked amazing in a white suit that featured ruffles on one shoulder.

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was hosting the show, turned heads in a green gown and completed her look with a sexy slit and sheer panels.

Jones said: “I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year. BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

She added: “I do not know how to dress, so I got someone to dress me. My stylist Bryan takes care of me.” When asked why she chose this particular dress, the star admitted it was all about the hue! “I love this color,” she gushed. “It is custom Costello… It took a lot of tugging and pulling.”

Those ladies really dominated the red carpet.