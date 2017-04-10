Remy Ma Hits Nicki Minaj With Subliminal Message About Cheating On Social Media

Remy Ma shared a cute picture of her husband, Papoose, and used it to drag Nicki Minaj in the mud by bringing up rumors that she cheated on Meek Mill.

As we previously reported the New York-based femcee is famous for two things – dissing Minaj and celebrating black love – and this weekend, she found a way to merge the two.

On Instagram, Mrs. Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, posted a cute picture where she is seen on a dinner date with her spouse.

Wearing a body-hugging outfit that reveals too much cleavage, Mrs. Mackie was smiling from ear to ear as her husband hugged her.

While the photo was innocent and sweet, the caption was not. Many believed that the words below were direct shots at Minaj who had failed romances with Meek Mill and Safaree “Scaff Beezy” Samuels.

The star of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York” wrote: “1.Find the man

2.Get the man

3.Keep The man

4.Marry the Man

All while, the man respects, loves, uplifts, and supports you just because you are you…unconditionally”

The “All the Way Up” artist used a series of hashtags to tell the world that unlike Minaj whom she claimed cheated with Drake and Lil Wayne in “ShETHER” – she has been faithful to Papoose.

She added: “#BLACKLOVE #Husband #MeetTheMackies #AndITreatHimTheSameWay #RemyMa #GuessYouReallyNeedOneTho #YouLonely #Shether #Barz #MyPenNEVERbeenQuestioned.”

#BLACKLOVE #MEETTHEMACKIES Hair provided by @iwearglam Lashes provided by @tb_hairstylist #RemyMa #RemyMafia #PlataOPlomo A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

An insider recently revealed that Mill was thrilled by how Ma took on his ex and he would love to work with her.

A source said: “Damn, Remy took the words right out of Meek’s mouth. It’s as if he wrote her verse for her.”

The spy added: “That’s exactly how he felt about Nicki right after they broke up. Meek was hurt Nicki didn’t go hard for him when he was caught up in the feud with Drake. Nicki did him dirty and he felt like she wanted Drake to win their rap battles. It’s cool. Meek’s done with her now and look what’s happening, she’s getting clobbered by Remy and she’s all alone too. Damn, how the tables have turned.”

Advertisement

This feud will never end.