Remy Ma Drops The Full ‘Wake Me Up’ Track – She Unloads More Ammo On Nicki Minaj

Almost a week after teasing her forthcoming single with Lil Kim, Remy Ma’s newest track called ‘Wake Me Up’ has officially arrived.

The fresh single shows us the Bronx femcee drawing inspiration from Kim’s onslaught of bars on the 1996 banger Queen B***h. The cool beat interpolates the melodic production from the Hardcore standout track.

While Kim opts out of lyrical sparring to add her flare to the hook, Remy doesn’t seem to hold any punches as she presumably aims at an unnamed foe.

Here’s a closer look at some lyrics:

‘You fake-a** b***h, you owe homage, pay that s**t! / Spray that fif’, the crown, I’mma take that s**t / ‘Cause you a clown and Homey don’t play that sh*t! / See, they ain’t slick, be talkin’ all cray and s**t / And then you see ’em, they be like that they ain’t say that s**t!’

But, Remy doesn’t finish just yet: ‘I hate that s**t, I can make or break your s**t / See, I got options, don’t make me weigh them s**ts! / I heard he lay that d**k, you let him filet that fish / You just met ‘im, how he bae that quick?’

@kingcombs @quincy A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:15am PST

And, for those of still wondering who could, in fact, be Remy’s target…judge for yourselves:

‘I’ll say it to your face, don’t gotta relay that s**t / If Nick-ole a Kid-man, OJ that b***h! / Take that trip, get money, make that lick / Take your pick; that’s your set, claim that clique! / B***h, you so thirsty, obey that s**t / If that’s your dog, I suggest you go train that b***h!’