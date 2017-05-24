FREE NEWSLETTER
Remy Ma Does Not Want Nas To Date Nicki Minaj – ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Star Laughed At The Idea Of Them Dating

Mel Walker Posted On 05/24/2017
Nicki Minaj Remy Ma Nas RelationshipPeople

Nicki Minaj appeared on the Ellen show Monday, and she made some interesting comments that have grabbed headlines.

The popular hip-hop star told host Ellen DeGeneres that she is planning to remain celibate for one year, but she would do an exception for rap music legend Nas because she finds him impressive.

This piece of information was enough for some people to deduct that they are an item, weeks after she posted a picture of them cuddling in a restaurant on social media.

Fans of music are excited at the prospect of Nas and Minaj forming a power couple because they are two of the strongest forces that the genre has known in the past few decades.

Minaj’s nemesis, Remy Ma, is not staying silent after finding out about what is happening.

Papoose’s wife is reportedly disappointed that one of her favorite rappers might have fallen in love with a woman that she cannot stand.

A source close to the mother of one explained: “Remy loves it that Nicki’s with Nas and hopes every time Nicki looks at him, she is reminded of “Shether!” Nas was the inspiration behind Remy burying Nicki and the fact she is now trying to be close to him and take pics with him confirms to Remy that Nicki is truly six feet under!”

The chatty insider also added: “Remy idolizes Nas and thinks he is a true legend in the game and sincerely hopes that he is not stupid enough to lower his standards and actually become intimate with Nicki.”

Oline commenters think that it is time for Ma to move on and leave Minaj alone because despite her winning a battle with her diss song, “Shether,” it will be hard to win the war since the Young Money female emcee is a huge brand with an international reach.

Obviously, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star is not on the same level.

