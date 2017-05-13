Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj Again – But Refuses To Address Papoose Cheating Rumors

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj are still fighting, and at this point, no one expects them to stop because it keeps both of them in the headlines.

Last week, Ma was a guest on “The Real, ” and she had a lot to say about her nemesis, Minaj, whom she obliterated in the viral diss track, “ShETHER.”

However, she declined to talk about the rumors that her spouse, Papoose, cheated on her and has a love child.

Like many other celebrities – Donald Trump and R. Kelly – Ma insisted on talking about herself in the third person.

She stated that she was a changed person because of her stint in federal prison and being married to Papoose.

Ma said: “Remy Ma is new and improved, she has grown into the woman she wants to be. I say all the time I’m petty. But there’s a thin line between petty and pathetic. You gotta stop at some point.”

Loni Love asked Ma if she and Minaj are done with their Internet beef, she replied by saying that she is more or less the adult in the room and has moved on but her enemy failed to get the memo.

She shared: “The dust has settled, some people don’t get that the dust has settled, it’s difficult to see the dust settling when you’re in the grave under the dirt.”

Ma declined to comment on the cheating allegations regarding her husband.

Despite having a mega hit with the diss song, Ma has not spoken about any plans to release an album, so it is safe to say that Minaj was right, she can not reboot her career without mentioning her name.

The good news is that she became relevant for a brief moment, Mariah Carey called her for a remix, and Meek Mill gave her a shout out on a track.

But, other than that, it looks like Ma will go back to being a reality star who is unable to make it on the Billboard charts.