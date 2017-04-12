Remy Ma Dissed Nicki Minaj On ‘Hip Hop Squares,’ Months Before ‘SHETER’ Song

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj are not friends, and this new video shows that the Terror Squad femcee never liked the Caribbean-born rapper.

This week, “Hip Hop Squares,” hosted by DeRay Davis, aired an ill-timed episode which featured Vivica A. Fox, T.I., and Ma.

The installment was taped in late 2016 but never premiered because “Hip Hop Squares” was being moved from MTV2 to VH1.

Ma was asked to complete the lyrics of Minaj’s hit song, “Anaconda,” and instead of following the rules of the game, she decided to diss her by bringing up her plastic surgery.

Ma said: “You know what? I’m kind of thinking that she would have said something about her butt because that’s always like every other two bars.”

Lil Duval, T.I., and Vivica A. Fox all cringed and yelled “shade, shade.” This pushed Ma to defend her comments and even say she is a fan of Minaj.

KISSING STRANGERS 💋👥 @dnce drops on 4/14 👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Papoose ‘s wife said: “The name of the song is ‘Anaconda,’ you have to talk about your assets! Where’s the anaconda gonna go? […] I’m actually a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all her lyrics. And her next line is ‘Now I’m eating some tacos.’”

Few people, who watched the clip, said the part about being “a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all of her lyrics” was just a joke, while others stated it was just another diss.

Roughed him up a lil bit on the set of the video. He'll live 😉 @joejonas 😩 #KissingStrangers 💋👥 4/14 @dnce A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

One person tweeted: “Don’t let this distract from the fact that Remy Ma washed Nicki Minaj and Nicki never made a quality comeback. So who was really let down?”

Another added: “Remy Ma out here being ghetto and reckless while Nicki Minaj out here being pretty and supportive of her sisters ‍♀️ mad respect.”

Remy Ma dragging the implants off of Nicki Minaj and it's delightful pic.twitter.com/ZJESBTon8Y — Lil' Kim Buzzz💤 (@LilKimBuzzz) April 10, 2017

Mrs. Ma should try listening to the song because the line was actually “Now he’s calling me NyQuil” and it had nothing to do with tacos.

Since early 2017, Minaj and Ma are locked in a never-ending feud.