Remy Ma Blasts Nicki Minaj For Pretending To Be Tough After Performing At Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

Mel Walker Posted On 06/18/2017
Nicki Minaj Remy Ma New FeudInstagram

Remy Ma is coming hard at Nicki Minaj again after the Young Money rapper performed “No Frauds” with Lil Wayne at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash in Atlanta on Saturday.

The appearance was remarkable in one way, Remy was also part of the lineup. The “All the Way Up” singer performed before Nicki took to the stage.

Some were quick to point out that the organizers more or less had Remy opening for Nicki and by performing her diss song the “Anaconda” artist gave the impression that she was taking on her nemesis head-on.

Nicki played with the crowd as she belted the lyrics: “Tried to drop Another One, you was itchin’ to scrap/ You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped/ Heard your p***y on yuck, I guess you needed a pap(oose).”

🤣🤣🤣😭😭😂😂😂 #BirthdayBash #AtlWutsGood

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Hours after the event ended, Remy took to Instagram and blasted the “Moment 4 Life” singer for acting like she was still in the building as she was performing.

The 37-year-old mother of one wrote: “Everybody knows I’m still on papers & I really be on some chill sh*t; perhaps that’s why b*tches out here “FRAUDing.”

Remy even got more brutal with the hashtags that she used to slam Nicki.

At this point, Remy seems to determined not to cede any ground to her rival. Nicki might be the bigger star, but Papoose’s wife believes that she is the better rapper with more affinity to the streets.

For Nicki, Remy is a phony who cannot write her own lyrics.

She recently said in a collaboration with 2 Chainz called “Realize”: “I have been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it. Papoose wrote that ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record / See this is chess, not checkers / You cannot check the checkers / Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? / Nah, but I will complete the record.”

Fans will be checking social media in the upcoming days for Nicki’s response to Remy’s new attack.

