Remy Ma Attacks Nicki Minaj But She Is Not Answering

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj are still going at it, and now, no one expects this feud ever to end.

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but a few people caught it and shared on the internet, and it is still creating buzz.

Remy in a sheer bodysuit used Minaj’s own diss against her, and she did it one same show.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star was talking to Terrence Jenkins when she was told it was time to go to commercial. She made a brief announcement.

The femcee said: “The 2017 MTV VMAs are back in two minutes.”

A few seconds later, she added: “Nicki, what’s good?”

Fans of hip-hop music went wild on social media.

One said: “Remy Ma still coming for the Queen, she needs to worry about my sis Cardi surpassing her in a year #VMAS #RemyMa.”

A second supporter explained: “Remy done ruined her whole career with three words I’m soo ready for Nicki To clapback.”

A third commenter shared: “I had to rewind when I heard “Nicki what’s good.”

Not many people were surprised that Remy was handed a mic and took the opportunity to throw shade at the “Anaconda” singer, but no one predicted that she would use Minaj’s own words against her.

In 2015, Miley Cyrus robbed Minaj the wrong way in an interview with the New York Times where she said the Young Money artist was not very polite.

During the 2015 MTV VMAs, Minaj went after Cyrus by stating: “And now back to this b—h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press — Miley, what’s good?”

Minaj was also present at the event but has not responded to her nemesis, unless you count her epic rhymes on London On Da Track hit song called “No Flag.”

Minaj goes on the attack with killer lines like: “Lil b*tch I heard these labels tryna make another me

Everything you getting, lil hoe, is cause of me

I heard I’m stopping bags, word to Shaggy it wasn’t me

These b*tches is my sons, but they daddy ain’t bust in me

I’m a white picket fence b*tch, you a on the bench b*tch

See me in the gym, now these b*tches wanna go bench press

I ain’t f*cking with you sis, we ain’t with the incest

Yes, I am the Queen, I’m still trying to find a princess.

Fat Joe spoke about the fight and said Remy should not have released the diss track “shETHER.”