Remy Ma And Papoose Are Dealing With Affair And Love Child Rumors

Papoose and Remy Ma have been very active on social media talking about the strength of their love.

Advertisement

However, the couple is forced to face a tough situation this week after the husband was accused of getting another woman pregnant when his wife was in jail.

The child is said to be a three-year-old girl, and her mother is expected to come out in the upcoming days and share details about her relationship with Papoose.

A famous Vlogger named Tasha, who spoke to the woman making the claims, said that her story lacks clarity. Hopefully, the interview will be able to clear things up.

What is surprising in all of this it is the reaction of Nicki Minaj’s most famous nemesis. Ma has been surprisingly calm and is handling the rumors pretty well.

An insider is speaking out and says: “Remy trusts Papoose. She never questions his loyalty to her. Especially not after the way he held her down when she was locked up. He came and saw her almost every single day. He’d be there from the minute visiting hours started until they kicked him out, and then they’d be on the phone after that. He doesn’t believe for a second he was out there with some side chick.”

That is an understandable position. The “Alphabetical Slaughter” rapper has proven his loyalty over and over while Ma was in prison.

Moreover, with the attention surrounding Ma’s feud with Minaj, some people might be thinking it is the right time to try to get something off those two using a fake paternity claim.

Some critics do say that Ma should also be aware that she was gone for a very long time so it is likely that her spouse might have dealt with a few women along the way.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if the “Anaconda” singer will use this story in a future diss song.