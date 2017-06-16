Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Take Beef To New Heights – Young Money Diva Goes Hard On 2 Chainz Collaboration ‘Realize’

Remy Ma is probably not ready for this, but Nicki Minaj is still not done with her. Last month, the 37-year-old mother of one said that beefing is trivial and she was no longer interested in doing it.

However, she still found time to throw shade at the “Anaconda” singer on social media. Ma went as far as threatening her rival.

Minaj, 34, kept quiet for the most part, but this week, she changed tactic and is getting ready to unleash her fire on her nemesis.

The “Moment 4 Life” artist has found in her collaboration with 2 Chainz, the perfect venue to express her rage.

The song is called “Realize,” and in it, she goes very hard. It has been a while since Minaj had not brought such strong lyrics to the table.

She raps: “I have been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it. Papoose wrote that “Ether” record, but I broke Aretha record / See this is chess, not checkers / You cannot check the checkers / Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? / Nah, but I will complete the record.”

Yo I just found this. This was the first video I made but then I looked @ it & realized my face was wild shiny & I was like #OhNoBabyWhatIsYouDoing 😩y'all mad cute for those videos tho. 😜💕😘😘😘🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

In this verse, she is accusing Ma of not being able to write her own lyrics and relying on her husband to deliver the goods.

She also referenced the fact that Ma struggled to get clearance to perform her diss song, “shETHER,” because it sampled Nas’ “Ether.”

Minaj is said to be dating the hip-hop music legend although there are conflicting reports on the matter.

Some people have stated that she is only using Nas to get good coverage in the media and that the relationship is not real. Either way, the line is a slap in the face of the Love & Hip Hop: New York star.

Ma responded in a video that appeared online Wednesday and said that she does not need anyone to write lyrics for her.

Papoose’s wife explained: “You know what’s so crazy? N—-s [say] Pap is writing for me. First of all, my husband is dumb nice… N—-s ain’t never want to give him his props. Now, when n—as get “Shethered,” now all of a sudden, he is writing my rhymes? Who the f–k was writing my rhymes before I met him? I met Pap after “Lean Back,” after “Conceited,” after the “Ante Up (Remix),” after all my mixtapes. Who was writing my s–t then? Like, are you f—ing dumb? And I am bigger than you. It ain’t about who’s bigger — it is about who’s better.”

Advertisement

We get what Ma was trying to say, but she threw her own hubby under the bus to get to Minaj. Wow, “dumb nice!”