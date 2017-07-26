Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud Was Not Instigated By Meek Mill, He Claims

Meek Mill has been accused of instigating the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma feud, and now he is hitting back.

For the past months, a bitter and almost violent war has been brewing between the two famous New York femcees.

The tipping point came with the release of Ma’s epic diss track, “ShETHER.”

The song contained a lot of personal and quite frankly embarrassing details about Minaj’s life.

On the fiery beat, Ma went after her looks, brothers, and the fact that she is not very charitable.

However, the line that caught the world’s attention claimed that Ma got some of the dirt from Minaj’s ex Mill.

Papoose’s wife stated: “And I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me you’re a** dropped/He couldn’t f*ck you for three months because you’re a** dropped/Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a** got/The implants that she had put in her a** popped/I was like, ‘D*mn, 90 days and you couldn’t have box?'”

This week, the rapper sat down with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” and answered the question on everybody’s mind – did he feed Ma any of Minaj’s dirty secrets?

He explained: “She put me on blast, too. By the way, too, I never told that to Remy. And if she ever does an interview, she will probably tell you that herself. I was just participating in all of the bullsh*t because when I am in bullsh*t, everybody participates in it, too. And I do not give a f*ck.”

Mill also went on to say that he is done with Minaj and that he did not play a part in her ex, Safaree Samuels’ attack.

He revealed: “I am done. I am out of that situation with the girl. What I’mma do? I ain’t got no problem with him. But for everybody else, too, when you get up in that, remember, it is a certain way. I am from Philly. We handle things a certain type of way.”

However, rumors are flying around claiming that Mill is still hooked on Minaj and very jealous of her romance with Nas.

A source said: “Meek, 30, might act like he does not care about Nicki and who she is hanging with, but for someone who ‘doesn’t care’ he is always creeping on her social, so yeah, of course, he does.”

The spy added: “You know the Nas rumors must be driving Meek insane, and you bet he is jealous.Meek is always doing shit to try and get Nicki’s attention, so even though he publicly acts like he is over her, he is isn’t.”

Advertisement

Do you believe Mill when he says he is done with Minaj and that he did not help Ma get the dirt?