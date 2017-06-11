Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Are Still Going At It In Epic Feud – Months After It Started

Remy Ma and her favorite nemesis, Nicki Minaj, are still going at it months after the first shot was fired in the feud with the release of “shETHER.”

It is hard to see how those two talented ladies will ever be able to find common ground and make peace.

Last week, Ma decided to take the drama to Instagram where she directly responded to something Minaj had written on the social networking site.

The “Anaconda” rapper opted not to respond to the slight diss and kept things moving. However, she was not done with Ma.

A few days ago, rapper 2 Chainz invited the media to a listening party for his new album, Pretty Girls Like Trap, and Minaj is featured on the project, and the song is called “Realize.”

The Young Money princess used the collaboration to hit Ma and her husband, Papoose. People were surprised to see that Minaj is still not ready to let this go.

In the song, Minaj said: “I’ve been winning 8 years consistently, at least respect it / Papoose wrote a Ether record, but I broke Aretha [Franklin] record / See this is chess, not checkers, you can not check the checkers / Did Nas clear that Ether record? Nah, but I will complete the record.”

This is a pretty brutal charge in an industry where authenticity is very important. Minaj is accusing Ma of not writing her own lyrics and using her hubby’s help.

The “Bang Bang” singer also had the following to say about Ma: “She says she doin’ it / Where? She wanna sit in my chair; she can never be my heir / Checks, clear, Bible, swear.”

Fans are anxiously waiting to see if Ma is going to answer the latest shot taken by Minaj.

It needs to be said that their careers got a boost from the feud, which might be the reason they are keeping it up.