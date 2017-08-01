Remy Ma Alludes To Her Win Over Nicki Minaj In Message Celebrating The Third Anniversary Of Her Prison Release

Remy Ma is feeling herself today, and no one can blame her for that. All of this is coming from a place of love and gratitude.
The “Conceited” artist took to Instagram to celebrate a significant milestone in her life, and her touching note was very inspiring for her fans.
On August 1, 2014, the talented hip-hop star was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in New York after serving six years for assault and illegal weapon possession.
So, this Tuesday marks the third anniversary of her release. Remy has used her second chance wisely, and even the haters have to applaud some of the things she has done.
On the personal front, her relationship with rapper Papoose seems to have grown stronger. The pair just cannot stop praising each other on social media, and they often push the #BlackLove.
Career wise, things have never been better. She is a leading player on the hit reality show, Love & Hip Hop: New York. Remy has been part of the cast since 2015.
On the music side, the mother of one was able to make some interesting moves that put her in a better place on the hip-hop map.
The collaborative album, Plata O Plomo, with her good friend, Fat Joe, has done pretty well and the hit song, “All the Way Up,” was everywhere.
On her own, via the release of the diss track, “Shether,” she was able to challenge Nicki Minaj’s dominance in the hip-hop game.
The song played a critical part in bringing some much-needed energy to a field that had appeared stalled in recent years.
It also got her a big win at the 2017 BET Awards in Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category. Minaj had reigned supreme there for seven years in a row.
August 1, 2014 I will never forget that day; The day God gave me a 2nd chance. I've been able to accomplish so much in the past 3 years; things that I was told would be impossible: from dream weddings and traveling everywhere with my husband & kids to platinum plaques, Grammy nods & best female awards and soooo much in between. But I will NEVER , EVER, forget and FOREVER cherish those fans that went out of there way to hand-write & snail-mail me letters while I was going through one of my toughest challenges in life. It was these letters that helped me keep faith in myself. I've been home 3 years and still can't bear to separate from them; I saved every single, letter I ever received (Thousands😌) I have boxes at my house, in storage, at my DJ house ( thank you for letting me use ya house as storage space😏💋) It's easy to send a text or email; but these people from all over the world sat down & took the time to write a letter, put it in an anvelope, put postage on it, and go to a post office or mail box🙏🏽 I thank u all from the bottom of my heart 💋 I'm going to do something special for y'all 😉#SevenWintersAndSixSummers #7W6S #RemyMa #RemyMafia
In her lengthy note, she alluded to this accomplishment.
Remy is expected to revisit the Minaj feud on her next solo project that is set to be released in 2018.
