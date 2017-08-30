Remember When Kim K Said She Was Taylor Swift’s Biggest Fan?

Before Kim and Taylor were feuding, the Kardashian sister claimed she was one of Swift’s biggest fans. Do you remember this? It was in 2009 when the star from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was at the MTV-VMA’s.

At the time, she revealed one of her favorite tracks was Taylor’s song, “Love Story,” which was a huge hit.

When speaking with reporters from Entertainment Tonight, she claimed she “love(s) Taylor Swift. I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan.”

According to 2009-Kim-Kardashian, she was even watching all of her posts on Twitter.

Blast from the past! Back in 2009, Kim Kardashian proclaims she was Taylor Swift's "biggest fan." pic.twitter.com/RyBgeiyWqj — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 30, 2017

It looks like things have changed since then, hasn’t it?

As CI readers know, Taylor, Kim, and Kanye began a history of bad blood once Kanye came out with a track that dissed Taylor.

Kim distributed a tape of Taylor agreeing to her name being put in Kanye’s song, “Famous.”

However, he showed her a rough draft – one that wasn’t actually finished.

The College Dropout rapper later changed the lyrics.

Not long after the feud began, Taylor came out to say she hadn’t agreed to the song featuring her name in his lyrics.

She asked the question, “where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me “that bitch” in his song?”

Taylor claimed it didn’t exist because it “never happened.”

However, since then, the post had been deleted.

As for what Swift has been up to these days, the country-turned-pop-star released her new track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Sunday, August 28th.

Fans of the singer allegedly caught wind of the possible “diss” on the track.

Be that as it may, we think they might be jumping the gun a little bit. According to a close insider, neither Taylor, Kim, or Kanye want to continue their public bad blood. It’s getting old and tired, and they would rather let it go.