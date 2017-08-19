Relationship Drama Came To A Boiling Point With Multiple ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couples: Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Jax Taylor As Stassi Schroeder Cries Over Break Up

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” is known for their epic break up and make ups. Now that the new season is nearing the drama is multiplying tenfold — and it’s not just for the sake of a story line!

We will start with the not-so-newlyweds Katie Maloney and her husband of one year Tom Schwartz.

The couple is barely holding it together and sources claim that their “Honeymoon Phase” never even happened.

As we’ve seen on-camera, Maloney is as close as ever with Stassi Shroeder, Kristen Doute, and now Lala Kent. Lala, who claims to have never wanted to hang out with the cast ever again, is as thick as thieves with the crew that once shunned and slut-shamed her.

Sources close to the cast say that she’s turning into one of the crew — which can be a good or bad thing.

Scheana Marie used to be a part of the group, but she apparently isn’t as close anymore. She’s been focusing on her actor boyfriend Robert Valleta.

Scheana is ready to jump into another marriage but Valleta isn’t there yet.

Speaking of proposals, it appears that “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright is as close as ever to calling it quits after Jax refused to propose to his girlfriend while visiting Kentucky and meeting all of her family.

The show was taped a while ago, and rumors are swirling that the imminent break up is actually mutual because Brittany finally realized that Jax isn’t the one!

The model’s arrogance, immaturity, and play boy ways are what aided Brittany in making her decision.

If you visit her Instagram, you’ll see that she’s been spending loads of time in her hometown and has unfollowed her “boyfriend.”

Although the “couple” will be promoting the show (out of obligation), Brittany has been hanging more with cast mates from “VR” including Stassi.

Stassi is recovering from a break up with her on and off boyfriend Patrick Meagher. He dumped her near their four-year anniversary right before they were scheduled to take an international trip.

The fashion blogger broke down on her podcast saying: “I miss him every f**king minute. I’m going to cry. I don’t know how to bounce back from this. It’s the biggest deal.”

If viewers are lucky, we will get to see everything unfold on camera this fall.