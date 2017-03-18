Regis Philbin Says He And Kelly Ripa Still Don’t Talk!

Ever since he left ABC, Regis Philbin and his former co-host Kelly Ripa haven’t really kept in touch.

On Tuesday, Philbin stopped by Larry King and when he was asked if he still talks to his former coworker nowadays, the man simply replied: “not really, no.”

As fans may already know, Ripa and Philbin hosted Live! together for a decade, from 2001 to 2010 when the 85 years old Philbin decide to quit the show.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin revealed.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Ripa is currently hosting the show by herself with the help of guest co-hosts and she is in no hurry to find a permanent replacement for Michael Strahan who also left the show less than a year ago.

“I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn’t right for me anymore,” Philbin explained the reason he quit.

When King asked Philbin if he ever thought about returning to hosting, the man admitted that he does miss it but he wouldn’t do it full time anymore.

“I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day? I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

Michael Strahan replaced Philbin briefly but announced his exit from Live! in April of 2016.

The sudden move reportedly blindsided Kelly Ripa.

Back in September Strahan talked about his relationship with his ex-co-host, saying: “At one point I think we were friends,” he claimed. “I don’t know what happened at the end. I learned a lot from her, though.”