Regis Philbin Has Not Spoken To Kelly Ripa Since Leaving Show

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa parted ways in 2011, and they have not spoken since. Philbin has also revealed that ABC has not invited him to appear on the morning show since his tearful exit. On Tuesday, two TV veterans – Larry King and Regis Philbin – sat down for a candid interview that aired on Ora TV, an on-demand TV network that belongs to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. The 85-year-old media personality holds the Guinness World Record for the most time spent in front of a television camera.

Philbin led “Live! With Regis” from 1988 until 2011 with various co-hosts including Cyndy Garvey and Kathie Lee. Mr. Philbin bid adieu in a tear-jerking episode where the audience both in the studio and at home wept.

The former host of the “Larry King Live” asked Philbin if he is in contact with Ripa and he replied with a big fat no. King wanted more details on the strained relationship between the two former co-hosts, and he got more than he bargained for.

The actor said that Mrs. Ripa took it personally when he decided to retire from TV land. He said despite having a long chat with the soap star where he explained that he was living because of his age, she held a grudge against him and never let it go. Philbin explained: “She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.” He added: “Yeah, I think so. That was 11 years ago.”

The former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” was never offered to appear or guest-host the show. Philbin also opened up about missing his hosting duties, and when asked would he ever return to TV, he replied by: “I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day?”

Since leaving the “Live! With Regis” show, it has gone through several changes – it became “Live! with Kelly,” and eventually “Live! With Kelly and Michael.” Last year, many were surprised including Mrs. Ripa when former football player Michael Strahan abruptly left the program.