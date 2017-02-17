Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa Are Not On Speaking Terms!

As it turns out, six years after Regis Philbin left the Live! there is still awkwardness between him and Kelly Ripa. According to Philbin the feud has been going ever since.

On Wednesday, during an interview with Larry King, Philbin revealed that he and Kelly Ripa have not been on speaking terms for years!

“She got very offended when I left,” he told Larry King. “She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

“She took it personal?” asked King.

“Yeah, I think so,” Philbin simply replied.

Furthermore, Philbin has never been asked to return for a guest appearance, despite hosting the show for almost three decades.

When asked if he himself would like to return to TV, the former host apprehensively responded: “I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day? I do miss it, there are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

On the other hand, Kelly Ripa has claimed in the past that she was completely blindsided by show executives when Philbin replacement Michael Strahan announced his plans to leave the show for GMA last summer without informing her first.

Although she’s been hosting the show by herself for a while, sources claim that a possible replacement for Strahan could be Tamron Hall.

As it turns out, Regis Philbin was in fact invited back on the show several times.

Dave Davis, President and General Manager of WABC and producer of Live! with Kelly stated:

“It was wonderful to have Regis on the show for our 2015 Halloween special. He’s also been invited back several times as a guest, and in fact was confirmed for a date, but was not able to make it at the time.”