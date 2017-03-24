Regis Philbin And Kathie Lee Gifford Host ‘Today’ And Fans Hope Kelly Ripa Will Follow Suit

After more than 17 years apart, the funny pair known as Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford reunited for a sweet moment.

On Friday, Mr. Philbin stepped in to replace “TODAY” show co-host – Hoda Kotb – who is on maternity leave after adopting baby Joy earlier this month.

Gifford and Philbin were the king and queen of morning programs from 1988 to 2000 with “Live with Regis and Kathie.”

Gifford was then replaced by former “All My Children” actress Kelly Ripa and the show’s title was subsequently changed to “Live! with Regis and Kelly.”

Mrs. Gifford, who was thrilled to have the television veteran by her side, introduced him in the following manner: “Look who’s in for Hoda-momma. I’m happy you’re back — we can have some laughs now.”

The pair went head-to-head with a married couple – Marcy and Brad from Tennessee – in a Newlywed-inspired game called “Dynamic Duo Duel.”

Gifford started off very strong by correctly naming Philbin’s favorite song, which is Bing Crosby’s “Pennies From Heaven.”

However, it was downhill from there. Ask to name the other one’s phobias, Philbin jokingly said: “What’s a phobia?”

Gifford delivered an epic joke using the TV personality’s wife, Joy Philbin. She said: “The thing you fear most in life, and I don’t mean Joy.”

Marcy and Brad ultimately won the game. Gifford and Philbin had a blast taking part in a series of activities including yoga and petting a baby goat and red kangaroo.

WATCH: We have @regis here! He told @KathieLGifford about how he spends time with his family in Los Angeles. #TrydayFriday pic.twitter.com/1KlBiScIHB — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) March 24, 2017

Last month, Philbin, 85, sat down with Larry King and opened up about missing his hosting duties and said he would love to return to TV.

He shared: “I don’t know. How often would it be? Would it be every night? Every day?. I do miss it. There are times when I really miss it and wish I’d never stopped. But, you know, I just figured it was time to let go.”

Advertisement

Fans are hoping to see Philbin reunite with Ripa soon.