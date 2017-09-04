Reginae Carter Speaks On Lil Wayne’s Health Status After He Suffered Two Seizures: “My Dad Is Doing Fine”

Lil Wayne has been having a hard year. As we reported earlier, on Sunday night he was found unconscious in his hotel room after suffering from a seizure. The rapper was rushed to the hospital where he endured a second one, but his daughter has given an update on the status of his condition.

Reginae Carter took to Twitter to let fans know that her dad is doing just fine! She thanked everyone for their concern but followed it up with another tweet that addressed the accusations that were floating that the emergency was caused by excessive drug use.

The 18-year-old put those rumors to rest by saying: “Oh yeah .. & don’t believe everything you hear.”

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Although the fits were minor, the star was forced to cancel his performance at Drai Nightclub. Wayne apparently wanted to be discharged from the Chicago hospital in time to go on stage but was advised to be treated as an inpatient by medical professionals.

It’s been around 5 years since the public has known about the “I’m the One” rapper’s battle with epilepsy. In 2012 Lil Wayne’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing due to seizures that he’s suffered on flight — the same situation happened just last year!

His lifestyle also contributes to his health issues. The musician has been very public about his relationship with drugs and it doesn’t help that many concerts and night time performances include strobing lights which can greatly trigger epileptic episodes.

Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear 🙂 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Wayne has commented on his condition stating: “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, y’all just never hear about them.”

The star is still in a legal battle with his ex-mentor Birdman for money that he claims he is owed in addition to an ongoing battle involving the release of his album “The Carter V.”

The situation put Young Money label mates, Nicki Minaj and Drake, in an awkward position to have to choose a side to be on — Wayne who is responsible for launching their career, or Birdman who started it all.

Earlier this year he was named in a case that claims that he was sold codeine or “lean” from a notorious Miami drug dealer.

Advertisement

Regardless of anything else going on in his life, we are glad that Lil Wayne is okay and we pray that he gets well soon.