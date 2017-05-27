Reginae Carter Opens Up About Clark Atlanta University Incident As She Promotes ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Show

Reginae Carter has finally decided to talk about the massive fight that took place at Clark Atlanta University in mid-April.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter was a guest on a radio show to promote her new series, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and she decided to explain why she got involved in the brawl.

A video of the altercation showed that Carter’s friend, Lourdes, who is currently attending Clark Atlanta University, walking up the steps in a stadium and she was attacked by a group of girls.

The young women screamed names at Lourdes and for some bizarre reason decided to pull down her sweater.

That is when punches started swinging which prompted the reality star to jump in the fight and help her pal.

In another video released by Lourdes, she revealed that her 18-year-old BFF, who was there for a tour of the premises, defended her when the drunk girls “came at her for no good reason.”

The clip of the fight went viral, and many people took to social media to ask, why is Lil Wayne’s daughter being bullied?

One person wrote: “We know you was scared you jumped several times after she mushed you.”

Miss Carter was forced to explain via social media that she has never been bullied and she is too busy and too wealthy to focus on people who are jealous of her.

The young woman wrote: “I do not get bullied. Never did. Never will.Clearing this up now. Thank you guys for being concerned tho. Thanks you obviously don’t know Reginae Carter.”

She later added: “After graduation… Y’all gone hate me !! Just don’t call me funny acting . I just don’t mess with u fakes.”

My two reasons 💙 I love y'all !! I made it 👩🏾‍🎓🤗 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on May 26, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Carter stopped by radio station V-103 and explained what occurred that day.

The teen said: “It was just an altercation that someone and my friend as involved in. But you know, that is my friend, so it is like I am not gonna let no one put their hands on my friend. So, I was trying to break it up, but that was not my fight… and I did not get jumped.”

Asked if she will be attending Clark Atlanta University, she said she will not reveal the name of her school because she does not want to get into another fight.

She said: “I am going to college, but I am not gonna say. You see what happened when I kind of said I was going to [Clark Atlanta University]. I just want them to catch me on campus, that is how I feel.”

At this point, Lil Wayne should do like the Obamas and hire bodyguards for his daughter because she seems to have a lot of haters out there.