Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Addresses Bullying Reports As She Gets Ready For Clark Atlanta University

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/26/2017
Reginae Carter Lil Wayne's DaughterCredit: BET

Reginae Carter, the 18-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne, has many of her fans concerned that she is being bullied and the teen has responded to the rumors.

This week, Miss Carter was on Instagram Live while in class, which begs the question, why are children busy updating their followers on their every move during schooltime?

The teen had a lengthy session where thousands of her fans were commenting on her looks, father, and were perplexed that she was allowed to do it in class.

As the young woman was talking, there were several classmates behind her questioning her every word and laughing.

It is not known why but another student walked by and pushed the senior’s head prompting her to snap and say: “What the hell was wrong with her? Girl mushed me in my head. [Instagram] Live will make people do some things.”

Social media quickly lit up with rumors that Carter, who was homeschooled before attending high school, was being bullied by her peers.

Weezy’s daughter, who was featured on an episode of the reality show, “My Super Sweet 16,” where Nicki Minaj performed and she received a Ferrari GTO and a BMW SUV, took to Twitter to say she has too much money to worry about haters and bullies.

She said: “Think about it .. hit somebody whose mad over $20 and end up with a lawsuit or ignore? I choose ignore.”

She added: “Yo! I don’t get bullied. Never did. Never will. Chill out Bruh.”

One person told her to hit the bully the next time they come after her; the individual wrote: “I respect your maturity booo, but next time she touch you drag her!”

Another complimented her for reacting in a mature way; the commenter shared: “You handled the situation very well, don’t let nobody get up under your skin for handling your own ”

And a third mocked her, by saying: “Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter is being bullied by Classmates because she didn’t want to buy them food.”

Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter will be attending Clark Atlanta University in the fall.

