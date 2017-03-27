Reese Witherspoon’s Anniversary Message For Husband Jim Toth Melth Fans’ Hearts

While so many celebrities are having marital issues and end up fighting for custody, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s relationship just keeps improving as times goes by!

The actress took to social media on Sunday to share a heartwarming message for her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary!

Reese posted a picture of the two of them looking at the sunset, captioning it: “Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man.”

Aww…

“He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here’s to many more!” the actress added.

As fans may already know, the pair got married back in 2011 and their wedding was attended by many celebrities. The ceremony took place at her ranch in Ojai, California. Just a year and a half later, the happy couple also welcomed their first baby together, Tennesse James.

Although the two preferred and also managed to keep their marriage away from the public eye, last year, during an interview, the actress revealed that her husband was the one who convinced her to get behind the camera.

“He said, ‘You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films,'” Witherspoon claimed her beloved said.

Jim and Reese were spotted attending Vanity Fair’s 2017 Oscars bash recently and just a few days prior, we assume that the man surprised his love with something special for her 41st birthday celebration.

According to reports, Reese partied with a group of girlfriends at the Hotel Bel Air.

“All the ladies were seated in a private section of the patio for afternoon tea and dessert,” an insider revealed.

Advertisement

“There were beautiful fruit trays, pastries and Sprinkles cupcakes courtesy of Reese’s friend Candace Nelson.”