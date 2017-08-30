FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
reese witherspoon megyn kelly Tamra Judge kendall jenner Derick Dillard matt lauer Cynthia Bailey corinne olympios orlando bloom jennifer aniston kelly ripa nick viall adam levine Caitriona Balfe Jill Duggar joe giudice angelina jolie mel b demario jackson simon cowell kenya moore Drew Scott Jersey Shore
Home » TV Shows

Reese Witherspoon To Appear On ‘The Mindy Project’ Final Season

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 08/30/2017
0
0


Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are working togetherSource: Euroweb.com

Reese Witherspoon will make an appearance on The Mindy Project’s final season according to an update by show creator Mindy Kaling. Seasons 1-5 are available on Hulu and the final sixth season begins on Sept.12, 2017. It appears the two have struck up a close friendship and both will appear in the Madeline L’Engle time-traveling novel turned Disney film A Wrinkle in Time in March 2018. The news has been met with a welcome reception on social media networks.

The news that Reese Witherspoon will appear on The Mindy Project Season 6, episode 7 follows another announcement that Witherspoon is joining Jennifer Aniston for an upcoming 2018 television series. Fans of both Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon are sharing their excitement about the upcoming episode on social media networks.

Mindy Kaling first posted the announcement on Instagram and fans are loving the pairing. The announcement has gone viral and the Instagram post has received more than 80,000 likes.

Kaling isn’t the only one talking about the upcoming episode on social media. Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo featuring the script for The Mindy Project episode 607. Witherspoon also asked whether it is possible to have too much fun on set.

Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject! ✨

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Exactly what character Reese will play is unclear at this point, but the excitement to see the two paired on screen is mounting. Judging from Kaling’s photo and caption, the two will be in a cave, but it is unknown what the back story will be. Witherspoon isn’t the first well-known movie star to appear on The Mindy Show or The Mindy Project.

Reese Witherspoon has a number of upcoming appearances. In addition to the new television series with Jennifer Aniston and the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time, Witherspoon will also appear in Wish List, Tinker Bell, and Home Again. Fans are still hopeful for a Big Little Lies season 2.

In addition to A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling is set to appear in the upcoming film Ocean’s Eight and the television series Champions and Animals. The final season of The Mindy Project will end on November 14, 2017.

Advertisement

What do you think about Reese Witherspoon joining Mindy Kaling for the final season? Are you looking forward to the episode?

Post Views: 0

Read more about reese witherspoon mindy kaling

Advertisement

You may also like
Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump In Dolce & Gabana
08/28/2017
Reese Witherspoon Talks New Show Alongside Jennifer Aniston And Embarrassing Her Children
08/26/2017
‘Friends’ Sisters Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon To Co-Star In A New TV Show
07/28/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement