Reese Witherspoon To Appear On ‘The Mindy Project’ Final Season

Reese Witherspoon will make an appearance on The Mindy Project’s final season according to an update by show creator Mindy Kaling. Seasons 1-5 are available on Hulu and the final sixth season begins on Sept.12, 2017. It appears the two have struck up a close friendship and both will appear in the Madeline L’Engle time-traveling novel turned Disney film A Wrinkle in Time in March 2018. The news has been met with a welcome reception on social media networks.

The news that Reese Witherspoon will appear on The Mindy Project Season 6, episode 7 follows another announcement that Witherspoon is joining Jennifer Aniston for an upcoming 2018 television series. Fans of both Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon are sharing their excitement about the upcoming episode on social media networks.

Our special guest star on #themindyproject is the only woman I want to be stuck in a cave with. (The 2nd cave we've acted in!) @RWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/sqdcZZ3pHS — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 29, 2017

Mindy Kaling first posted the announcement on Instagram and fans are loving the pairing. The announcement has gone viral and the Instagram post has received more than 80,000 likes.

Kaling isn’t the only one talking about the upcoming episode on social media. Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo featuring the script for The Mindy Project episode 607. Witherspoon also asked whether it is possible to have too much fun on set.

Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject! ✨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Exactly what character Reese will play is unclear at this point, but the excitement to see the two paired on screen is mounting. Judging from Kaling’s photo and caption, the two will be in a cave, but it is unknown what the back story will be. Witherspoon isn’t the first well-known movie star to appear on The Mindy Show or The Mindy Project.

Reese Witherspoon has a number of upcoming appearances. In addition to the new television series with Jennifer Aniston and the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time, Witherspoon will also appear in Wish List, Tinker Bell, and Home Again. Fans are still hopeful for a Big Little Lies season 2.

In addition to A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling is set to appear in the upcoming film Ocean’s Eight and the television series Champions and Animals. The final season of The Mindy Project will end on November 14, 2017.

What do you think about Reese Witherspoon joining Mindy Kaling for the final season? Are you looking forward to the episode?