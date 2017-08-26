FREE NEWSLETTER
Reese Witherspoon Talks New Show Alongside Jennifer Aniston And Embarrassing Her Children

Nick Markus Posted On 08/26/2017
jennifer aniston reese witherspoonSource: hollywoodreporter.com

During the press junket for her upcoming film Home Again yesterday, Reese Witherspoon opened up about her family and the sweet relationship the actress has with her children. As fans already know, Reese is the mother to 14-year-old Deacon and 17-year-old Ava with former husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as 4-year-old Tennessee, with hubby Jim Toth. According to the star, as the kids get older, they are starting to be more independent and opinionated.

About her daughter, Witherspoon claimed she is an excellent listener and gives good advice.

Her 14-year-old son, on the other hand, is very straight forward and always tells her when she is embarrassing the family by trying too hard to seem a cool mom.

Despite the fact that Reese is one of the most influential women in Hollywood, and even launched her own production company back in 2012, from her point of view, the most important mission is helping her offspring find the things they’re passionate about.

One piece of advice for her fans that are parents out there – don’t expect your children to be a carbon copy of you and help them become the best version of themselves.

She went on to reveal that her own mom was and continues to be a driving force in her career and personal life.

The actress is set to appear in a new and exciting project alongside none other than Jennifer Aniston in a TV show about morning talk shows!

‘I cannot talk too much about it. It is defiantly interesting. I have lived in a world where I have been interviewed for 25 years. That is really interesting to flip it around and see what the other side looks like and how journalists live their lives,’ Witherspoon said about the show.

Will you watch it when it comes out?

