Reese Witherspoon Returns To Her Old College Dorm Room And Meets Student Living There

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/21/2017
reese witherspoonSource: hercampus.com

Reese Witherspoon is going back to her roots! That just proves how down to earth the actress is and how much she values those college years she spent in a dorm.

Recently, Witherspoon returned to Stanford University for a bit, this time not as a student but as a successful guest speaker.

We are sure the University’s staff members were very proud to have such an accomplished student pay them a visit.

While Reese was there, the star proved that she has not forgotten the time she spent at Stanford and that she looks back at it with nostalgia.

Reese took the opportunity to also visit her old dorm room that of course, was occupied by someone else.

The lucky current resident named Caitlyn got to chat with the popular actress.

Reese Witherspoon and student

Witherspoon took to social media to share the experience with her followers.

“Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room…. and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!” the star captioned the photo of her with Caitlyn, adding that “She was so nice; she even welcomed me in! #LoveSurprises #Stanford #FearTheTree.”

Funny enough, the picture also features another student typing away at their computer in the dorm room opposite to Cailtyn’s, seemingly unaware a Hollywood star was in her proximity.

Truly delightful lunchtime talk with Reese Witherspoon! #GSBvftt

A post shared by Nicole (@gumshoegal) on

Reese Witherspoon studied English Literature back in the ‘90s but she never actually graduated as she chose to start an acting career.

Now, she returned to the University as part of its View from the Top speaker series where she talked before students at Stanford’s Graduate School of Businesses.

During the event, she told the students present that “You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it,” among many other useful pieces of advice and wise words.

“Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday,” Reese posted on Instagram.

“It was an honor to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big! #stanford.”

How would you have reacted if Reese Witherspoon visited you in your dorm room?

Cruise down to the comment section down below and tell us all about it!

