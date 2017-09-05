Reese Witherspoon Covers Glamour Magazine & Gives Love Advice: “Run Away From A Man Who Can’t Handle Your Ambition”

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon covers this month’s edition of Glamour magazine and professes that women can really have it all. If they’re smart and make wise choices. The wife and mother of three has had an impressive acting career and has even had success as a producer.

She has some very specific advice for women who are trying to navigate their careers, passions and love life. Witherspoon makes it abundantly clear that the key to finding the right mate is to pick a man that isn’t threatened or intimidated by ambition.

“Run away from a man who can’t handle your ambition. Run. So many men think ambition is awesome and sexy!”, the actress proclaimed.

She also went on to say that it’s actually a waste of time and energy to explain to another person why something is important to you. To have to continue to appeal to someone’s ego as a way for them to recognize and value your strengths isn’t noble or even a worthy cause.

Those who want you in their life will be champions for what you feel passionate about.

Witherspoon also spoke about how we need to be more mindful of how we raise both our sons and daughters when it comes to drive and ambition.

She thinks we need to do away with this notion that women who are ambitious are selfish and cannot care about others. That women need to be singular entities that exist only for other people is a narrative the actress no longer wants to see peddled.

The fierce blonde also talks about understanding the differences between how certain women are portrayed in Hollywood based on race.

The lack of representation for women of color is something she’s recently been talking to friend and co-star Mindy Kaling about. “I can’t imagine how hard it is to write your own parts and simultaneously have to change people’s perceptions of what a woman of color is in today’s society.”

Ultimately, the advice she’s giving is spot on. Be mindful and driven. Don’t let another person take your shine and always fight to do the work you feel is most important and necessary.