Reese Witherspoon And Look Alike Daughter Ava Work The Red Carpet

“Like mother, like daughter” and “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” are age old adages for a very good reason. There is something so intrinsic about biology and pathology that makes certain children look and seem like mirror images of their parents. No truer example can be found then looking at Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and her spitting image daughter, Ava.

The two hit the red carpet together for the premiere of Home Again at Directors Guild of America on August 29th. While Reese wore a stunning red dress, Ava made a bolder choice with a printed frock, both wore black strappy heels. The two literally look like twins. Ava and her brother Deacon are children Witherspoon has with former husband and actor, Ryan Phillippe. Reese’s youngest son, Tennesse, is from her current marriage.

Though Ryan does agree that his daughter and ex-wife look alike, he says that people also mistake Ava and him for siblings. “One thing that I know my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her.”

Interestingly enough, there are certain aspects of Ava’s features that are her father’s even though she looks so much like her mom.

When asked at the premiere what drew Witherspoon to this role she candidly answered, “I’ve been every single person in this movie. I’ve been a kid, I’ve been older, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been remarried. I’ve been all these things. I think it’s a very universal experience I think.”

She also revealed that she loves the mother and daughter dynamic displayed in the film and thinks it’s indicative of a very special bond carried between mother and daughter.

This could be the reason behind Reece bringing her own daughter to the premiere. There’s no word whether Ava will follow in the footsteps of her famous actor parents or if she’ll go another route. Though one thing is abundantly clear: she most certainly has the good looks to break into the business if she so chooses.