Reebok Isn’t leaving Ronda Rousey’s Side Anytime Soon

Reebok, one of Ronda Rousey’s biggest sponsor reaffirmed its support for the UFC superstar, even with her shocking loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes. The sports apparel company reportedly stands with Ronda 100%. Ronda signed a deal with the sport company back in 2014 – when she was still destroying the women’s division. Fast forward to 2016, after 2 abysmal losses in a row, the question now was if she was in danger of being dropped.

The answer was a big No. Reebok issued a statement saying they stand with the former bantamweight champion 100%. They also stressed that their partnership is far more than results. Summarily, they said they remain firmly in her corner.

Personally, I believe them, but only because its convenient for them. Although the terms of their agreement isn’t clear, we know that companies don’t sign extremely long initial contracts with celebrities. Basically, we mean that her contract will soon come to her end. That means they don’t have to worry about having her on their books for much longer.

Affirming their support for her is also an excellent PR move. Imagine if Reebok announced that they would be cutting ties with Ronda after a loss. The company would have been vilified, and termed unreliable and unsupportive. By openly supporting her, they’re trying to show that they’re good guys, a trait that is essential for any company to thrive in any market.

I’m not trying to start a media war against Ronda, I just know this is what company’s do.