Rebellious Prince Harry Goes Against His Family As They Compare Meghan Markle To Fergie!

Supportive boyfriend Prince Harry ended up taking Meghan Markle to a friend’s wedding as his date even though his father, Prince Charles has ordered him to leave the American Suits actress!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the couple held hands and displayed a lot more PDA at the romantic Jamaican wedding.

As for the opinion of the royal family on his relationship with the biracial actress, according to a palace insider, “Harry was telling his father, Charles, to stay out of his life.”

Meghan and Harry flew into Montego Bay where Skippy’s marriage with Lara Hughes Young happened, and they undoubtedly had a lot of fun in the exotic paradise.

As you may already know, Harry and Skippy go way back and have a long history of bad-boy antics, including the prince’s naked splashdown in a Vegas pool!

At the wedding, however, Harry looked very elegant in his navy blue shirt as he and another 13 men acted as ushers for their pal.

Meanwhile, Meghan wore a floral dress and sunglasses and looked very happy to spend time with her lover. The two smiled at each other the whole time and even cuddled.

“This is the first time that she and Harry have socialized so openly as a couple and it’s a significant step in the relationship,” his friend stated.

Despite how happy the couple is, there is a dark cloud looming over their love – Harry’s family.

As you may already know, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have ordered their youngest son to break up with Meghan as she wouldn’t be a good princess because of her background. Markle was married before to producer Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2013.

“Camilla likens Meghan to Fergie, who triggered public scandals with her running around and was photographed topless having her toes sucked by a boyfriend while still married to Charles’ brother Andrew,” the insider explained.

“But make no mistake, Harry is head over heels about Meghan. He could be following Skippy down the aisle!”