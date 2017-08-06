Rebel Malia Obama Caught On Camera Doing A Really Weird Dance To The Killers At Lollapalooza Festival

The former first daughter likes to head bang and even roll around on the floor when she hears music, and she doesn’t care who sees! Malia Obama was once again caught on camera dancing like there’s no tomorrow.

The paparazzi caught up with the problematic teenager as she attended The Killers’ performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

It is safe to say she was having a great time dancing the night away.

Last year, Malia was at the center of a drug scandal after she reportedly smoked a joint at the same event.

This time, the Harvard student was recorded by an on-looker dancing in a crazy and weird manner with a girl friend.

According to witnesses, Malia spent a lot of time backstage with her friends before she and her gal pal decided to go out and bust some moves to her favorite songs.

But of course, who can blame her for her wild partying?

After all, the girl is just trying to make the best out of her free summer time because in a few weeks she is due to start her classes.

One thing is certain – Malia Obama really knows how to let loose.

As those keeping up with the former first family may know, this is not the first time she was caught dancing.

Just last year, the teen was caught twerking at yet another festival with her pals.

Do you think Malia should party less because she has a certain image to uphold or should she express herself however she wants?