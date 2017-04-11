Reality TV Star Clay Adler Passes Away At Age 27

Clay Adler, a reality TV star who appeared on Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, died at the age of 27.

A source revealed Adler had committed suicide, shooting himself in the head during a trip to the desert with his friends on March 25th. Allegedly, the group went out to fire guns in the desert for fun, when Clay grabbed one of the guns and turned it on himself while joking around with his friends. He died a day later in the hospital.

TMZ reported that drugs and alcohol had no role in his death, although in the past the actor struggled with mental illness.

MTV released a statement shortly after his passing saying “We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

A former co-star of Adler, Allie Stockton, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“At a loss for words and truly heartbroken. We love you so much Clay. I do hope you’re in this outfit when I see you again.”

At a loss for words and truly heartbroken. We love you so much Clay. I do hope you're in this outfit when I see you again ❤ A post shared by allison j stockton (@allie_stockton) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Adler was a reoccurring character on the MTV show, starring for two seasons. The 27-year-old actor was friends with Jennifer Lawrence at the beginning of her career, and the young man was looking into getting into acting and production.

The star said to the OC Register he was hoping his appearance on Newport Harbor would kickstart his career. He said he was interested in the entertainment industry in general whether it be acting on screen or behind the camera.

Advertisement

He also appeared in the TV movie The Fish Tank and an episode of Make it or Break It in 2009. Our deepest condolences to family and friends.